Emma Stone Just Debuted Her Shortest Haircut Ever

Emma Stone just officially lost her lob. Debuting quite possibly her shortest hairstyle yet, the Academy Award-winning actress was spotted on the Maniac set in upstate New York, wearing a true bob that hit right below her ears and above her chin.

The cut seems to be slightly angled, and Stone wore it effortlessly tucked behind her ears. It was just a few weeks ago that we saw Stone wearing platinum blonde extensions on set, so this cropped ‘do could very well be a new length that was disguised in the past.

TheImageDirect.com

It also looks like this Netflix series is full of hair makeovers. Just last week, she was seen on the set wearing a platinum blonde perm and bright eyeshadow and lipstick, bringing true ‘80s vibes back to Hollywood.