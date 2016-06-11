Emma Roberts Goes Strawberry Blonde for Summer    

Emma Roberts said "bye bye" to those long, luscious locks of hers just in time for summer. The 25-year-old actress emerged from the salon yesterday with a strawberry blonde shoulder-length bob. It's a stark change from her long red tresses, but she looks amazing, if we do say so ourselves.

Roberts, the star of the horror-comedy series Scream Queens, visited NineZeroOne salon in West Hollywood to get her new summertime hairdo. She was spotted wearing a long-sleeve tan sweater, white jeans, and silver metallic loafers, a casually chic outfit that she topped off with black sunglasses and a structured tan cross-body bag. Her newly cropped hair complemented the outfit perfectly—she's surely ready to take on summer '16 in style.

It seems Roberts decided to take the plunge and cut her hair during some downtime between appearances. She recently returned from London, where she attended the Dior Cruise 2017 show with friend Brit Smith, one of the two sisters behind the LA-based brand Elkin. At the time, Roberts was still rocking her red hair.

We made it #diorcruise @dior A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on May 30, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT

Back in April, Roberts told InStyle that she dyed her hair "desert rose" red to prepare for Coachella and give herself a break from portraying Chanel Oberlin, her maniacal character on Scream Queens. Whether her latest hair transformation is Roberts's way of gearing up for the second season of the hit TV show or just an attempt to lighten things up for summer, we definitely approve.