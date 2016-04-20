You’ll Want to Copy Emma Roberts's Braided Updo ASAP

Flower crowns are so...last weekend. Just ask Emma Roberts. The actress is getting ready for Coachella Part 2, and, naturally, she started with her hair. Roberts stopped by her favorite salon in LA, Nine Zero One, to get a refresh of her custom “desert rose” hair shade by colorist extraordinaire Nikki Lee, but it was her braided ‘do that caught our eye.

Lee posted a photo of Roberts looking oh-so-pretty in a crown braid that’s already making us want to get the same one ASAP. To be honest, considering how hot it is in Indio, a similar updo might just be a better idea than leaving your hair down and opting for a real flower crown. Roses are pretty...but sweat? Nah, we'll pass.

#DesertRose 🌹 #FestivalQueen 👑 #BeautyCoachELLA @emmaroberts 😍 Color:🙋🏼#NikkiLee901 braid: 💁🏼@riawnacapri A photo posted by Nikki Lee (@nikkilee901) on Apr 20, 2016 at 8:34am PDT

As usual, just leave it to Emma Roberts to give us all the festival #hairinspo we need.