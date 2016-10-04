Emma Roberts's Hair Color Is Now Officially Known as "Chanel Blonde"

We are not sure if it's an actual rule in Hollywood, but in our opinion, you know you've made it as an actor when the character you play gets a hair color named after her. And we can't think of anyone else who deserves this honor than the delightfully mean Chanel Oberlin, portrayed by Emma Roberts.

At this point, we can say without any doubt that Chanel has achieved iconic status with her impeccable style and signature blonde strands.

Of course, getting the perfect blonde mane is not an easy job, but thanks to colorist extraordinaire Nikki Lee at Nine Zero One salon in LA, you and I are able to marvel at Roberts's flawless waves during every episode of Scream Queens.

Recently, the actress went for a hair color refresh (as we all know is v. important in maintaining a look) and after a series of Instagram pics, we now know we can officially walk into any salon and request the "Chanel Blonde."

Well, we should still probs bring along a pic, but you get the picture...

"Nothing beats Chanel blonde by @nikkilee901 #ScreamQueens #ninezeroone #901girl

#Repost @riawnacapri," Nine Zero One Salon captioned their Instagram snap.

Roberts also got a new set of extensions by Great Lengths for more length and volume. You can check it out below!

#HairCrush? We think yes.