Emma Roberts's New Bob Is the Ultimate Mid-Summer Hair Makeover

The blunt lob may be Hollywood's current haircut of choice when stars are itching to make a major hair change, but Emma Roberts took the look one step further with her new mid-summer cut.

Rather than settling for a collarbone-grazing lob to switch things up from her long, layered, auburn hair, Roberts just went for it by asking her stylist for a chin-length bob. What also sets Roberts's cut apart? Uneven, razored ends that add instant movement and texture when you're wearing your bob tousled like the actress did when she was spotted out in L.A.

This cutting technique also works on those days that you don't care it's summer and the living is supposed to be easy—you’re willing to put in the extra effort to blow out your bob super sleek. Roberts didn't just update her haircut, she also made a visit to her colorist, too. She ditched her darker color for a bright, sunny blonde shade.

With this bob, you've got a whole set of styling options. Check out Roberts's new look above, and click through our gallery to see more of this year's celebrity hair transformations.