Daily Beauty Buzz: Emily Ratajkowski's Sleek Bob

We may be more than halfway through 2017 and the year's hottest haircut is still going strong. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski's take on the sleek, blunt bob at last night's Diamond Ball in New York.

The actress is the latest celeb to channel '90s-era Victoria Beckham with an asymmetrical, shoulder-grazing hairstyle that's slightly longer in the front. Since the shorter length comes days after EmRata wore a set of wispy faux bangs to the Marc Jacobs Spring 2018 show at New York Fashion Week, whether or not the actress's chop is the real deal is TBD.

Ratajkowski's length wasn't the only thing new thing about her hair. Colorist Aura Friedman warmed up her chocolate brown hair by way of subtle caramel highlights. Whether or not the celeb's bob is real or faux, it's the perfect reference photo to bring to your stylist if you've been eyeing the cut every time it shows up on the red carpet.

For a similar flyaway-free finish stylist Jennifer Yepez gave Ratajkowski, warm up a dime-sized amount of a lightweight hair oil like Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) through your strands after using heat tools. This will keep hair sleek and add shine.

Along with the bob, Ratajkowski also tackled monochromatic makeup, another one of the year's major beauty trends. Makeup artist Patrick Ta paired her chocolate smoky eye with complimentary matchy-matchy peach-y blush and lipstick. The overall effect was a soft, subtle, and totally sexy with the vintage, black, strapless Chanel dress she wore from Shrimpton Couture.