This Victoria's Secret Angel Chopped Off Her Beachy Waves 

It might not be an official job requirement, but long beachy waves are just as much a part of the Victoria's Secret Angels' signature look as their wings. But, even the Angels get the urge to make drastic hair changes, too.

Just ask Angel Elsa Hosk. The model just got the haircut of the summer—and it's so good. Hosk's stylist Danielle Priano chopped off a lot of length, taking her hair up to a lob. She shared a 'gram of her new look that she captioned, "Short Hair don't care!! been wanting this haircut for years.. finally did it, I feel like meee thank you @daniellepriano it's perfection!"

Short Hair don't care!! 🤗✂️💁🏼 been wanting this haircut for years.. finally did it, I feel like meee💕❤️ thank you @daniellepriano it's perfection! A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

It's safe to say that finally taking the hair risk paid off. Hosk styled her new cut in textured, undone waves, which is the perfect option for humid, mid-summer days when you don't even want to look at your heat tools. A little wave spray and air drying your strands is an easy way to achieve a similar look without sweating in the process.

While the Swedish model's cut was dramatic, she stuck with the same golden blonde hair shade. Good news for blondes who bring screenshots of her strands to their colorists for inspiration.

See Hosk's new shorter style above, and click through our gallery of this year's celebrity hair makeovers to get more ideas for your next look.