Daily Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning's Visible Bobby Pins

Bobby pins are the silent heroes of every hair routine. The hairpins can be relied for everything from taming cowlicks on bad hair days to keeping a top knot in place. And they do it all without being detected—if they’re strategically placed. While the pins usually aren’t the focus of a hairstyle, Elle Fanning has made a case for using the styling staple and showing them off, too.

At a screening of her new film 3 Generations last night in New York, the actress walked the red carpet with her signature long, flaxen blonde hair loosely curled at the ends. While Fanning’s smooths strands looked polished and undeniably pretty, it was the visible that caught our eye for adding an edgy detail to the look.

The four pins were stacked along Fanning’s right temple, which kept her side-parted hair falling in her face on the red carpet. It’s an easy move that not only adds something extra to a style, but it’s also practical since you probably have packs of bobby pins stashed in your bathroom at home. To get your hair shiny and flyaway-free like Fanning’s, run a lightweight hair serum like Bumble and bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) throughout dry, styled strands.

Here’s to giving bobby pins their much-deserved moment in the spotlight.