7 Chic and Easy Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now

A ponytail has always been our solution for dealing with second day hair and a staple at the gym. However, with a few tweaks the two-minute updo can be upgraded from an afterthought to an actual look. That's exactly what your favorite celebs have been doing on the red carpet this season.

From simple details like Julianne Hough's black ribbon-wrapped tail to Jennifer Lopez's high ponytail with soft curtain bangs, there's a myriad of ideas to pluck from stars' recent takes on the style to give you inspiration on how wear the updo this fall.

Here, we've rounded up the chicest (but easy to recreate) ways to wear a ponytail now.

