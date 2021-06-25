Dua Lipa Debuted Bright Red Hair and Bangs
Her new Versace campaign is red hot.
She's had dark, straight locks, a bouffant at the BRIT Awards, and even bleached-blonde face-framing tendrils, but Dua Lipa's latest look is a huge swerve into new territory. The Grammy-winning artist is the face of Versace's latest collection and the images show off a new look with long, straight red hair and blunt bangs. As a longtime fan of the brand - Lipa's shimmering pink ensembles during her Grammy performance were courtesy of Donatella and Co. - she called the opportunity to front the ads a chance she'll "never forget."
The new shots include looks at Lipa's hair alongside the storied Italian brand's recently released labyrinth-like La Greca print on a bag and coat (also: Lipa's nails) as well as a throwback bright yellow dress and Medusa-embellished purse. She thanked superstar photographers Mert and Marcus and Donatella herself (who commented on several of the posts) for the experience.
"FALL/WINTER @VERSACE GIRL SHOT BY @MERTALAS @MACPIGGOTT grazie @donatella_versace i love you and I had so much fun doing this campaign with the most amazing team," she wrote on the first of three images from the new campaign. Additional clips show off Lipa's new 'do and, of course, the latest releases from Versace.
No stranger to Versace's brand of European sex appeal, Lipa's had some iconic moments with the label on and off the red carpet. In addition to outfitting her for performances, Lipa's leaned on the label for red carpet looks and off-duty outfits, too, even choosing to relax in a Versace robe to channel viral TikTok trends when she's not posing for the flashbulbs.