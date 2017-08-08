Drake’s Curls Are Back—and I'm Shook

Image zoom Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Jimmy Brooks is that you?

Drake’s curls haven’t been this alive and thriving since he first left the halls of Degrassi: The Next Generation to write songs about the girls that don’t text him back.

The Canadian rapper tends to synch his hair changes with his album and mixtape releases. While his past styles have included included waves save for his afro’s brief appearance during the Take Care days, the majority of his looks have been close-cut and not full-on ringlets. Personally, I’ve been reminiscing about his curls like Drizzy reminisces his past relationships.

RELATED: Drake 'Grams His Degrassi Residuals Check and It's For Less Than Your Lunch

Since dropping his latest mixtape More Life this spring, Drizzy has been wearing his hair in a short cut with a flat cut line straight across and a slice at the left temple. Throughout all of the calls to J.Lo and texts to girls who have iPhone 5s with cracked screens, Drake’s beard has remained robust.

And while Drizzy is always lamenting about missed connections, it looks like he’s been on his worst behavior this summer because he’s been ghosting his barber. On the 2017 NBA Awards red carpet in June, you can tell by his short ringlets that the rapper’s clean cut was in the process of growing out.

Image zoom Bryan Steffy/WireImage

A few months later, and Drake’s curls have made their full comeback. The rapper showed off the look in his hometown at a pool party he cohosted with NBA star Lebron James over the weekend in Toronto to celebrate Caribana 2017.

Image zoom Johnny Nunez/Getty

Here’s a few more views of Drake’s glorious curls from his 8th annual OVO Fest performance last night in Toronto.

View this post on Instagram 2008 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

While Drake’s drink of choice is Virgina Black Whiskey, sipping on it is going to do nothing for his curls. I recommend that Drizzy treat his curls with a hydrating mist formulated for textured hair like Vernon Francois’s CURL~Moisture Spray ($32; sephora.com) to keep them frizz-free and smooth.

Here’s to Drake giving his curls even more life.