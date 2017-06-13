Did Kylie Jenner Just Cut Her Hair Again

Now that season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is over, we can all go back with trying to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s almost daily hair changes.

Thanks to a glam room full of wigs and a hairstylist on speed dial, Jenner is able to switch up her current hairstyle faster than one of her Kylie Cosmetics collections sells out. The latest style in question is a new cut Jenner teased on Snapchat over the weekend.

In the Snaps, she shows her stylist chopping off the long, waist-length straight hair that she and her sisters Kourtney and Kim have been wearing lately into a blunt shoulder-grazing bob. She showed off the final look in the most Kylie way possible—with a few selfies, naturally.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has gone short. Last month she wore a platinum blonde bob wig to the Met Gala, and in the campaign for her Kylie Shop Cameo Collection that dropped last week, she has a similar cut styled in beachy waves.

Until Jenner’s next Snap or IG post, we can only continue to speculate whether or not her latest bob was a real cut, or her stylist trimming her extensions.