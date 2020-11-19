Demi Lovato Just Shaved Half Her Head
It's the shortest haircut she's had in years.
After stepping onstage in a long, bright-blonde wig at the People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15, Demi Lovato is switching things up yet again with another unexpected hairstyle.
The star now has a pixie cut with long choppy layers, complete with an undercut. She also dyed her hair bright blonde, leaving an inch or so of her natural dark roots for a lived-in look.
Lovato debuted her new short cut and hair color in a series of Instagram posts shot by photographer Angelo Kritikos.
"I did a thing...," Lovato captioned the post showing off her undercut.
The singer's new look was created by stylists Paul Norton and Amber Maynard Bolt.
"There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!" Maynard Bolt said in her post's caption.
The stylist shared a complete breakdown of how she took Lovato from her signature espresso brown to bright blonde on Instagram. It's pretty technical and it was a two day process, but if the singer has you itching to go lighter, save Maynard Bolt's post and show it to your colorist when you're at the salon.
Since going blonde can be tough on your hair, the stylist used natural hair color and gentle vegan products. During the two-day coloring event, Maynard Bolt shampooed Lovato's hair with Pureology's Strength Cure Blonde Shampoo, a purple shampoo that helps tone light hair to eliminate brassiness.
Once all of the coloring steps were completed, the stylist treated the singer's hair with Pureology Nanoworks Gold Shampoo and Conditioner, a collection that helps strengthen hair and restore shine in color-treated hair.
While Lovato got this unexpected hairstyle for an upcoming docu series she's working on, she's experimented with a number of hair lengths and colors throughout the years. And this isn't the first time she's shaved her head. The singer had long hair with an undercut in 2014.
Fans believe Lovato's undercut is a sign new music is coming, but the singer hasn't confirmed her seventh album yet. However, new music — along with simply surviving this year — is reason enough to completely overhaul your current hairstyle.