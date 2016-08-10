Demi Lovato Is Giving Us All of the Mermaid Hair Goals

Nary a day goes by that we don't seek out a style change-up from Demi Lovato, but her mane's latest transformation is one for the record books. The singer has embraced mermaid hair in the earthiest way and the look is to die for.

RELATED: Currently Lusting Over Emma Roberts's Effortlessly Textured Hair

#lovato #snapchat #demi #theddlovato #demilovato A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovatosnapchats) on Aug 9, 2016 at 12:27am PDT

New hair debut 😋☺️ #lovato #snapchat #demi #theddlovato #demilovato A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovatosnapchats) on Aug 9, 2016 at 8:05pm PDT

Lovato debuted caramel-colored highlights on Snapchat, complementing her long, wavy extensions perfectly. We're totally digging the hippie chick vibes and there's no better way to close out the last third of summer than with a beachy 'do.Lovato also Snapped her lengthy locks looking crazy voluminous before she hit the stage on Wednesday night, proving that whether she's going for a subtle Earth Mother mermaid style or a Victoria's Secret bombshell look, she is totally feeling this hair.