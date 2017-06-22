Demi Lovato Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown for the Summer

Demi Lovato has flirted with a number of hair colors and styles over the years, from blonde with blunt bangs to a shaved head. As of late, the celeb has stayed true to her brunette roots by experimenting with light and dark brown shades along with her length.

Most recently, Lovato has stuck with an almost-black brunette shade that had subtle bronze ombre highlights running through her strands from mid-length to ends, but she decided to switch things up for this season's warmer weather. On Tuesday night Lovato's stylist @AlchemistAmber who works at L.A.'s popular 901 Salon debuted the star's new hair color and extensions on Instagram.

If her color had a name... it would be F@$k Yah Chocolate! Color|Cut|Extensions by #alchemistamber #ninezeroone #901girl #demilovato A post shared by AlchemistAmber (@ambahhh) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

The dark chocolate brown shade? Consider it cool for the summer. It might be a subtle change, but the new shade is fresh, warmer, and according to the star's colorist, called "F@$k Yah Chocolate!"

It might be the status quo to go lighter for the summer season, but Lovato's rich, deeper hair color is proof that going against trends can pay off in a major way.