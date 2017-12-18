Daily Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato’s Beachy Waves

When "Cher hair" goes on vacation. That’s the description we’re giving the messy and lengthy hairstyle Demi Lovato wore to perform at the IHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert over the weekend.

The artist has been an adopter of waist-length hair for some time now, proving that long hair could very well compete with lobs and bobs as 2018 hottest beauty trend.

With a slightly off-center part, the celebrity's strands were styled in messy but defined waves, with her face-framing layers flipped out to the side in a Farrah Fawsett-like fashion. To get a similar look, styling product will be key. You'll need to set a base with a formula like DryBar's Velvet Hammer Hydrating Control Cream ($29; nordstrom.com) before blowing out your hair. This will keep your hair shiny while giving you more control. After adding in waves, gently separate them with your fingers, and spritz in a sea salt spray to add more texture and a slight hold.

Complete the look just like Lovato with a smouldering smoky eye look, creating a dark-to-light gradient with charcoal gray eyeshadow.