Dakota Fanning Makes a Case for Wearing Glitter Roots

We are very happy to report that one of our favorite celebrities just embraced the Insta-famous hair trend of this summer, and she totally rocked it. Dakota Fanning stepped out at the premiere of her sister's new movie the Neon Demon wearing the prettiest glitter roots, of which perfectly matched her blue Monique Lhuillier sequined dress. Girl looked like magic.

Barry King/Getty Images

Fanning stepped out at the premiere of her sister's new movie the Neon Demon wearing the prettiest glitter roots, of which perfectly matched her blue Monique Lhuillier sequined dress. For the rest of her makeup, the actress opted for modern, icy blue eyeshadow (yep, that's back), nude lips, and a rosy cheek. Michael Tran/Getty Images

While we predicted that glitter roots would be taking by storm this summer's festival crowd, we really didn't think that the trend would translate onto the red carpet.

RELATED: How to Remove Glitter from Your Clothing, Face, and Hair

We guess Dakota Fanning just gave us all a master class in beauty. And if you're getting bored of your cut and color but don't have the $$$ for a switch, Dakota's 'do might be the solution. Check your drawers—we have a feeling you have some leftover crafting glitter somewhere.

For the rest of her makeup, Dakota opted for modern, icy blue eyeshadow (yep, that's back), nude lips, and a rosy cheek.