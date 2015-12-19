13 Party Hairstyles for Curly Hair

If you have blowout fatigue, we have the solution for you: make a huge statement this holiday season with gorgeous curls. It doesn't matter if you have naturally kinky tresses or if you're looking to fake spiral locks with a curling wand, textured hairstyles are amongst the most glamorous looks of the season. It's time to get creative and put your skills to the test. If you're short on inspiration, we're here to help. We've gathered 13 of our favorite curly hairstyles that are guaranteed to help you make a statement during your next holiday party.