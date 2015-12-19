13 Party Hairstyles for Curly Hair

Getty Images (2)
InStyle Staff
Dec 19, 2015 @ 11:30 am

If you have blowout fatigue, we have the solution for you: make a huge statement this holiday season with gorgeous curls. It doesn't matter if you have naturally kinky tresses or if you're looking to fake spiral locks with a curling wand, textured hairstyles are amongst the most glamorous looks of the season. It's time to get creative and put your skills to the test. If you're short on inspiration, we're here to help. We've gathered 13 of our favorite curly hairstyles that are guaranteed to help you make a statement during your next holiday party.

1 of 13 David Becker/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Follow Jennifer Lopez's lead for a sexy twist on the classic ponytail. Divide strands from ear to ear, secure upper half with a hair bungee, and wrap a piece of hair around the elastic to polish off the textured style.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Natural haired beauties can steal the show with this architectural double bun Lupita Nyong'o sported during the Star Wars: The Force Awakens promotions. 

3 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Daisy Ridley

Take your curls on a retro ride like Daisy Ridley by pinning spirals at the nape of the neck.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Grace Gealey

Ladies with pixie cuts like Empire's Grace Gealey can sculpt curls into retro waves with a fine tooth comb and a firm holding spray.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Emma Watson

Embrace your hair's natural curls like Emma Watson by pulling strands back into a chignon. Add drama to the classic look with flattened sides and a volumized crown.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Be the queen of any party with a crown of curls similar to Rihanna's 'do at the Spring 2016 Christian Dior presentation.

Advertisement
7 of 13 arianagrande/instagram

Ariana Grande

Give the blow dryer a break and show off your hair's natural texture like Ariana Grande. Add two plaits on the side for an instant party-ready look.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

Carmen Ejogo

Selma's Carmen Ejogo proves that statement curls can be effortlessly achieved. After parting curls to one side, tightly tuck hair back behind the ear on the lower side. Then loosely pin strands on the opposite side just above the arch of the eyebrow.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Amanda Edwards/Wireimages

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards gave her natural curls an update with a braided part down the center of her head.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Take your curly bob to the next level with a shaved side à la Alicia Keys.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross demos how to rock side swept curly bangs with a top knot.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Paul Redmond/WireImage

Tia Mowry

These aren't the French braids from your childhood. Tia Mowry's updated look features a side part and circles around the hairline creating a 'do that is ready to party all night.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Donna Ward/FilmMagic

Tori Kelly

Take a page from Tori Kelly's hair playbook by maxing out the volume of your curls and adding a French braid from the hairline to the nape of the neck for a easy yet knockout style.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!