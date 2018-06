THE LOOK Beachy wavesHOW-TO To get this look, stylist David Babaii spritzed Meg’s freshly-washed, damp hair with his Bohemian Beach Spray “to give her hair volume and great texture in the wave.” He then blew it dry with a diffuser, “bringing the hair up slowly and not touching to too much to prevent frizz,” says Babaii. When hair was dry, he took any less-wavy pieces and curled them with his FHI one-inch iron to look like the rest of the waves; and then finished with hairspray.INSIDER TRICK Babaii spritzed beach spray at the roots to make sure the top of her head wasn’t flat and straight.BUY ONLINE NOW Bohemian Beach Spray, DB for Wild Aid, $11.95; db4wildaid.com Try on Meg's hair now!