Daily Beauty Buzz: Condola Rasha's Bubble Ponytail

There's the ten second ponytails you do before you head for the gym, and then there's ponytails like the bubble one Condola Rashad wore to the 2017 Tony Awards last night.

While the award show red carpet brought a number of stunning beauty moments, we can't stop thinking about the Billions actress's hairstyle. After pulling Rashad's hair up into a sleek ponytail dividing the tail into four sections, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway spruced up the bubble pony by wrapping each part with gold string.

Redway did us all a favor and took to Instagram to show off the brilliant style from all angles.

Sending my @thetonyawards nominee off to the carpet . Can you guys who? A post shared by LACY REDWAY HAIRSTYLIST (@lacyredway) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Judging from the pro's tags, she used Indique Hair Extensions to add extra length and body to Rashad's style.

The easy, but insanely cool style is worthy of a standing ovation.