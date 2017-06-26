Ciara Just Debuted a New Post-Pregnancy Hairstyle

Silver hair and long blonde ombré waves are just a few of the hair looks that Ciara has tried over the years. The singer is no stranger to dramatic hair changes, and over the weekend, she shared her new post-pregnancy look on Instagram.

With the exception of getting real about post-pregnancy weight loss, the singer has kept a relatively low profile since giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson this spring, so we were pleasantly surprised to see her latest 'do pop up on her IG page Friday. Although her new look is dramatic departure from the waist-length straight hair she was rocking during her pregrancy, it's one we've seen on Ciara before.

The post is a waist-up shot of Ciara from behind shows her long locs in shades of brown and blonde. "My Post Baby Dreads Are Back," she said in the caption. We last saw this style on Ciara following the birth of her son, Future, back in 2014.

My Post Baby Dreds Are Back. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Her 2014 take on locs was similar in length and also multi-toned.

Back 2 Work and Im Obsessed...:) Thanks @italozucchelli and @CalvinKlein. ❤️ You Guys! Xx A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 5, 2014 at 7:54am PDT

The look is giving us major déjà vu.