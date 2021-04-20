Ciara's Latest Hairstyle Is Inspired By Farrah Fawcett
She's taking things back to the '70s this spring.
While the COVID-19 temporarily shut the world down, spending more time at home hasn't stopped Ciara from having fun with her hair.
Throughout the past year, the star has delivered countless standout looks, including butt-length faux locs, icy blue long hair, and her natural curls, to name a few. Now, Ciara is bringing a little bit of nostalgia to your Instagram feed with her latest hairstyle.
On Apr. 19, the star took her followers back to the '70s with one of the decade's most iconic hairstyles: feathered waves, made famous by Farrah Fawcett.
"Farrah Fawcett C.," the singer captioned her post showing off her big, bouncy waves.
Ciara also gave her glam team a shoutout in her tags, including celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright, who created the star's retro style.
While so far, most of 2021's beauty trends have been borrowed from the '90s and early '00s, if you're in need of a little more hair inspiration, Ciara just proved that it pays off to go further back in time.