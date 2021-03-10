Ciara's New Faux Locs Go Down to Her Butt
A little spring hairstyle inspiration.
While Ciara is known to mostly keep her hair in its signature honey blonde shade (although she's been having a ton of fun with color during quarantine), the girl is one hell of a style chameleon.
Her latest look? A gorgeous set of ombre faux locs.
The performer revealed her new protective style on Mar. 9 via Instagram, just in time for you to take note if you need a little spring hair inspiration.
"LOCk In With Me," the mother-of-three cleverly captioned the photo, taken by photographer Valentina Cytrynowicz.
Of course, the star's closest celebrity friends all rightfully chimed in to tell her how great she looked with the butt-grazing style.
"STUNNING," Kelly Rowland commented, with two heart emojis.
"Yes body !!!" fellow singer Jennifer Hudson added.
Ciara went to celebrity loc stylist Bonita Rebel to get her hair done. The artist has also worked with other celebs like Winnie Harlow.
With so many variations of faux locs out now, there are endless possibilities when it comes to how you can wear this style. But if you want to take a cue from Ciara, go for the distressed variety, which feature loose ends and look better as they age.