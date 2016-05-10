Christina Aguilera Wore the Coolest Braid Ever Last Night — and We Can't Get Enough

The Voice has been great for us. We got to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get together because of the show, but almost more importantly, we get to Christina Aguilera serve up some serious looks twice a week. Last night on The Voice, Christina wore a sheer cutout black jumpsuit that she paired with an amazing light-wash lilac hairdo. The pièce de résistance though is her pierced front braid.

@xtina tonight on the @nbcthevoice 💜 Hair by me #hoops Makeup @etienneortega Color @bshahk Styling @simoneharouche A photo posted by Chris (@chrisappleton1) on May 9, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

In an Instagram shared by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, you can see the detailing which looks like the braid pierced the whole way down with hoops. Remember in the early 2000's when we all wanted tiny hoops running down our ears? Yeah the early 2000's were rough, but this hair look is like the grown up and bada** version of our childhood dreams. It also kind of reminds us of Christina's Dirty music video, which is in all honesty was an epic beauty moment, no?

Oh, and Christina, these looks give us life. Keep the collabs with Chris Appleton coming! Please and thank you.