The $14 Secret to Christian Serratos's Super Sleek Ponytail at the 2020 AMAs
Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora gives us an exclusive rundown of the look.
While a ponytail can be a quick and easy way to get your hair up and out of your face, the classic updo can also make for a glamourous red carpet moment. Just ask Selena: The Series star, Christian Serratos
At the 2020 American Music Awards, the actress paired her naked chainmail Tom Ford dress and Forevermark jewelry with one of the smoothest high ponytails we've ever seen. The best part, though, was that her hairstylist Renato Campora accessorized the simple style with metallic rings.
"My inspiration for the look was her gorgeous Tom Ford dress," Campora tells InStyle. "We wanted a slicked back elevated look to complement the silhouette of her look."
Ahead, the celebrity hairstylist gives us an exclusive rundown of Serratos's look:
Campora started things off by prepping her hair with a bit of Nexxus' Mousse Plus+ Volumizing Foam. He says to saturate the hair with this product from roots to ends because it will "create a voluminous foundation for the hair," especially when doing a blowout.
Once Serratos's hair was blow-dried and straightened, he applied a touch of Kenra Professionals Styling Gel at the roots and used a wide-tooth comb to comb it through her hair. " This comb also gives some dimension to the hair," he says.
Next, Campora divided Serratos's hair into two sections, from the ears and below, and pulled each into a ponytail. Then, he combined the two ponytails with a wraparound elastic before adding the metal cable ties around the tail as accents. "It gives a touch of shine each time she moves her head," he shares.
When it comes to finding "the right spot" for your ponytail, Campora says to "trace a line from the top of your ears and pull the top section back into half pony and secure with an elastic. "
Finally, Campora finished this off with a couple of spritzes of Nexxus' Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist to get any flyaways under control and lock in the style for the night.
Most of us don't have any red carpet events in the foreseeable future, but Serratos's sleek pony and metal hair accessories would undeniably be an impressive look for any Zoom holiday parties you're attending this year.