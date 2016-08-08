Chrissy Teigen's Sci-fi Braid Is All of The Hair Inspo

Lip Sync Battle has given modern society two very important developments. Firstly, it brought us a whole TV show based on celebrities trying to out lip-sync each other, which is what most of our karaoke-heavy dreams look like. Secondly, it brought us Chrissy Teigen on TV once a week, which is truly the gift that keeps giving. Aside from being hilarious and witty, Chrissy's residency on the show has given us an endless supply of beauty #lewks, all of which you know are going to become staples the minute you see them. Needless to say, the latest Instagram of Chrissy Teigen from celebrity hairstylist John Ruggiero had us freaking out.

RELATED: A Beauty Blogger Cut Her Hair and Put It WHERE?

get ready for lip sync battle season 3!! @spikelsb @chrissyteigen styling @monicarosestyle #johnruggierohair A photo posted by John Ruggiero (@jrugg8) on Aug 7, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

So far there's been no official release date from Spike for the third season of Lip Sync Battle, but according to John's latest Instagram action we can only assume that we must be getting pretty close. John (who's also been responsible for Gigi Hadid's flawless waves) shared shots of a couple of looks he's done on Chrissy Teigen, the latest of which he captioned "get ready for lip sync battle season 3!!" Apart from being so stoked about the show returning, we're also seriously amped up about the hair she's rocking with aplomp. Chrissy is sporting a seriously sci-fi twist on the classic braid and it's giving us major Fifth Element vibes.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Remixed Her Pony... and It's Epic

Not to mention how sculpted her face looks in this profile shot of her—which is probably a mixture of great genes and amazing contouring. John also shared another photo of Chrissy sporting our lazy girl #hairgoals (otherwise known as Monday) with a top knot and side swept bangs. Basically, we'll be tuning into season 3 of Lip Sync Battle if only to see how many of Chrissy's look we need to copy. All of those laugh out loud moments—they're just a bonus.