Chrissy Teigen Gets Yet Another Unrecognizable Hair Makeover

While most of us get a haircut and then just kind of commit to having some variation of it for the next few months (or even years—long live the bob!), Chrissy Teigen has been changing it up on the weekly, although sometimes it feels like it's on the daily.

In the past few weeks alone, we've seen Chrissy with a bob of big blonde curls, straight across bangs, side bangs, and even more hairstyles then we can list. But yesterday marked one of the first times Chrissy's hair change had been so drastic that we almost couldn't recognize her.

RELATED: Alert: Kylie Jenner Bleached Her Hair @chrissyteigen basically let @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle and I turn her into who we wanted to be when we were 9. 💄👠 #Vanity #Apallonia vibes on set yesterday 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Sep 4, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

When celebrity hair magician and entrepreneur Jen Atkin shared the above photo of Chrissy, at first glance we were all like, "killer makeup, wonder who that is." So you can imagine our shock after reading the caption and realizing it was none other than Chrissy Teigen.

"@chrissyteigen basically let @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle and I turn her into who we wanted to be when we were 9. #Vanity #Apallonia vibes on set yesterday," Jen captioned the pic.

Since her signature is blonde beach waves of varying lengths as of late, we were def. a bit surprised. However, Chrissy has rocked dark hair in the past.

However, unless her super power is extraordinary hair growth, then we're pretty sure this a wig.