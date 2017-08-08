6 Braids That'll Get You Through the Rest of Sweaty Summer Days

The fact that it's the middle of summer is the ultimate example of a glass half empty or half full situation. If you love the heat, you're bummed that the season is coming to an end pretty soon, but if you're tired of sweating, you're pumped for the cooler days ahead.

Whatever side you're on, not looking like a sweaty mess is top priority when the humidity is high. Sure, tying your hair up into a ponytail is an easy way to cool down, but by this point in the season you're probably sick of the same old upo.

The answer to ponytail boredom? A braid. Whether you choose a classic single plait or incorporate a thin braid into your top knots or ponytail, it's another way to keep the hair up and out of your face this summer.

Here, we've rounded up six celebrity-approved ways to wear a braid for the rest of the season.

