Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style this Year's Hottest Haircut
Maybe spending less time blow-drying your hair or seeing your favorite celebs' cuts while scrolling through Instagram is what made you find chopping your hair off into a bob so appealing. Whatever your reason for getting one of this year's trendiest haircuts, when you first go short it probably seems like you said goodbye to your styling options along with your length.
In reality, it's still possible to wear your hair up, down, straight, wavy, or whatever you're feeling in-between. Choosing a hairstyle is entirely up to you, but if you're not sure on what to do with your newfound shorter length, there's a lot of ideas from red carpet to help you get started.
Lucy Hale's sleek finish and Diane Kruger's low ponytail with messy left out layers are just a few of the creative ways that you can style a bob. Keep scrolling for celebrity-inspired looks for anyone whose hair reaches above their shoulders.
Nina Dobrev's Low Ponytail
The rumors aren't true: You can pull a bob up into a ponytail. A low ponytail that hits at the nape of the neck like Nina Dobrev's is ideal for your hair length. Before tying your strands up, warm a hair serum like Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) in your palms of your hands and run it from your roots to ends for extra shine.
Lucy Hale's Sleek & Straight Bob
We'd be lying if we said that the first time we saw Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls's "Wannabe" music video didn't make us want to get a bob. Give your cut the same vibes like Lucy Hale by styling it sleek and straight. Since you're probably going to need the help of a flatiron to achieve the look, prep your hair with thermal protectant product like Amika's Heat Defense Serum ($30; sephora.com) before reaching for any hot tools.
Cate Blanchett's Beachy Waves
Loose, undone waves work well for any hair length. Case in point: Cate Blanchett's signature wavy bob, which shows off the subtle layers of her cut. Once you've styled your hair in waves with a curling wand, spritz a texturizing spray like The One By Frederic Fekkai's One and Then Some Dry Texturizing Spray ($29; ulta.com) allover to give your waves a piecey, beachy finish.
Olivia Culpo's Pinned-Back Layers
Sure, bobby pins will secure your updo, but just like switching up your part, the formerly hidden hair accessory will also dramatically change your look when they're visible. Take Olivia Culpo's pinned-back layers. After parting your hair into a deep side part, use two bobby pins to push the front pieces back and away from your face. To give your style extra volume, run a body-boosting product like TRESemme's Beauty-Full Volume Maximizer ($6; walgreens.com) through your hair when it's damp.
Diane Kruger's Messy Side-Parted Ponytail
If all of your layers aren't long enough to make it into a low ponytail, you can still wear your bob up, if that's what you're into. Diane Kruger has solved every short-haired girl's struggle by simply leaving her layers out. While the actress' side part instantly gives her hair volume and texture, her stylist Bridget Brager used a flat iron to create bends through the section of hair that was left out of the ponytail. Before picking up the hot tool, spritz a wave spray such as Herbal Essences Tousle Me Softly Tousling Spray Gel ($4; walgreens.com) on your hair post-shower to enhance your natural curl pattern.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Wet Look Texture
This year's wet look trend took getting caught in a freak rainstorm, and made it fashion. Jenna Dewan-Tatum's slicked-back style makes a bob cut look extra shiny and glossy. While this red carpet trend is easily relatable (think about how many times you were stuck in the rain without an umbrella), it's not exactly the easiest to pull off. Work a styling cream like Moroccanoil's Hydrating Styling Cream ($34; nordstrom.com) from your roots to mid-lengths for shine and hold.
Kerry Washington's Power Bob
A set of blunt bangs and ends like Kerry Washington's what we'd call a "power bob." If you're relying on hot tools to get a flyaway-free finish like the actress, set time aside each week to recharge your hair with a hydrating mask like Neutrogena's Triple Moisture Professional Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($9; walgreens.com).
Selena Gomez's Deep Side Part
You know that changing your part can transform a haircut, but Selena Gomez's side part is further proof that you shouldn't underestimate the move. Along with going blonde, the singer also shifted her part over to the side, which gives her wavy bob more body. Run a volumizing mousse like Pantene Pro-V's Fine Hair Triple Action Volume Mousse ($6; walgreens.com) throughout your hair when it's damp to give your bob even more lift and bounce.