10 Celebrity Bobs That Will Make You Want to Go Short

If the red carpet and your Instagram feed have anything in common, it's probably the pervasiveness of the bob haircut. Both real cuts and faux, everyone from Olivia Culpo to Kerry Washington are embracing the chin-grazing length.

If you've been thinking about going shorter, there's no better time to book a salon appointment. With a myriad of celebrity interpretations of the style, there's more than enough reference material you can supply your hairstylist with once you're in their chair.

Whether your hair is fine, thick, curly, or straight, we've rounded up 10 celebrity bob haircuts to inspire your short cut.

