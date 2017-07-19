12 Celebrities That Prove the Transformative Powers of Getting Bangs

Some beauty looks are simply transformative. They have the ability to revamp your closet and change your entire personal aesthetic. Going platinum or a swipe of red lipstick prove the point, but nothing achieves this more than getting bangs.

"Bangs can change the entire structure of your face,” explains Gloria Witherspoon-Friskco, a hairstylist at Oscar Blandi Salon in New York City. "Bangs can also create the illusion of having prominent cheekbones. For example, softer side-swept bangs cut off half of the circular shape for round faces, helping to create a more angular look."

The InStyle Beauty team can vouch for the full capabilities of a well-chopped set of fringe, but so can your favorite celebrities. From bangs veterans like Jessica Biel to those that just clip them in for a night (we’re talking to you, Emily Ratajkowski) and beyond, these 12 pictures confirm the case.

Zendaya

Zendaya

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Ciara

Ciara

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke

