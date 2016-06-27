Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse Become #HairTwins with Matching Blue Braids

This weekend featured some of the major moments of the Glastonbury music festival, which is one of the biggest festival events of the entire year. It also has just as many need-to-know hair and makeup moments as Coachella. However, the festival trends are a little different. Instead of flower crowns, chokers, and fake tattoos, it might just be blue hair.

No fun at all @clarapaget @caradelevingne A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Jun 26, 2016 at 8:17am PDT

For the festival, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse were caught majorly #twinning. In a photo shared on Suki's Instagram, Suki and Cara can be seen sporting matching blue braids. Their braids are also embellished with safety pins and hoops, similar to look that Ariana Grande was spotted wearing for her birthday.

Yes, their hairstyles are nearly identical, but there's yet another element we must draw attention to, or gush over, to be more specific. That, of course, would be their eyebrows. It's a given considering we're talking about Cara (brow model of the century) and Suki, but we can never truly get over how full and bold and lovely they are. Ugh, just all of the goals.

But while the weather and festival style change, there is one common feature—a ton of celebrities with #major style.