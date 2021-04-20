Camila Cabello Ditched Her Signature Curtain Bangs for This New Style
This small tweak completely transforms any haircut.
Before TikTok decided that curtain bangs are trendy, Camila Cabello made the style her signature look.
While the singer has become synonymous with the long face-framing bangs in recent years, that doesn't mean she doesn't like to switch things up in the hair department every once in awhile.
On Apr. 19, the singer debuted a set of choppy full bangs on Instagram with the caption, "feelin cute today."
In addition to the new bangs, it looks like Cabello added some long layers to her existing length, too. The singer tagged her entire glam team, including her go-to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who gave her the cut. As for the wind blowing through her sleek and straight hair, well, that can only be credited to nature.
The rest of the singer's glam included a soft pink smoky eye, glowy skin, and a nude lip, created by makeup artist Rokael Lizama.
Giannetos also shared Cabello's new style with a cute boomerang on his feed, captioning the post "Do u like the new hair? Love u C." We're going to go with "yes."
Once again, Cabello is making you want to get bangs. If you've been debating it for years, the singer thinks you should just go for it.
"Hair grows back, and even if you aren't thrilled with the results, that 'in-between' phase can be really easy to work around," she previously told InStyle.
Wiser words about bangs have never been spoken.