Britney Spears Channels "...Baby One More Time" with Her Latest Hair Style

Britney Spears said "...Baby One More Time" to wearing her hair in pigtails. The singer was seen channeling her iconic schoolgirl style from the music video for her first big hit when she was out and about in L.A., no doubt taking a much deserved break between performances of her residency show in Las Vegas.

Spears wore a plait in front of each shoulder and left a few flattering, face-framing pieces of hair loose for a truly effortless look.

AKM-GSI

The only real difference between the two styles? Spears left her fuzzy pink scrunchies and ribbons in the classroom, and let her natural textured waves take the spotlight. We're considering this a sign that we should give pigtails a try ourselves.