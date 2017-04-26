Daily Beauty Buzz: Blake Lively's Boho Waves

Taylor Hill/Getty
Erin Lukas
Apr 26, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Without a personal glam team on speed dial, recreating that killer hairstyle you saw your favorite celebrity wearing on the red carpet isn’t easy—and that’s downplaying the struggle.

But, every once in a while, you’ll see a style that looks effortlessly pretty and is actually simple enough to recreate at home. The latest red carpet hairstyle that falls into this category: the boho waves Blake Lively wore to last night’s 2017 TIME 100 Gala in New York.

RELATED: The Under-$10 Drugstore Lip Gloss You’ll Find in Blake Lively’s Clutch

At the event, Lively swapped her bombshell curls and worked with her natural waves to create the half-up half-down style. If you want to enhance your texture, run a volumizing styling mousse like L’Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle/Paris Dry It Strong Hold Ruffled Body Mousse ($4; target.com) throughout your damp strands for extra definition and body, and let your hair air dry.

Matthew Eisman/Getty

Lively kept the easy vibe going by taking the front sections on both sides of her head and tying them back in a loose twist. A few wispy, face-framing pieces were left out to keep the look soft and romantic.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the 2017 Time 100 Gala

 

Here’s to taking a cue from Lively and ditching our blow-dryers.

The Best Texturizing Sprays for Each and Every Hair Type
Alterna Haircare
Wavy Hair

Natural waves have the tendency to stick together, creating ball of fuzz instead of waves-for-days. Define and add shape to curls with a few sprays of Alterna Haircare's texture finishing spray. This product is infused with bodifying polymers that create an invisible shield around each strand to keep them from clumping together.

Courtesy
Alterna Haircare $30 SHOP NOW
<p>Curly Hair&nbsp;</p>
Curly Hair 

Curly manes should look for a lightweight texturizing product that will keep their spirals in check without weighing them down. Part texturizing spray, part hairspray, Ouai's forumla will hold a style in place and keep curls separated and defined.

Courtesy
Ouai $26 SHOP NOW
<p>Oily Hair&nbsp;</p>
Oily Hair 

As the product's inventive name suggests, this is no ordinary dry shampoo. In addition to sopping up excess oil, a few sprays will also boost volume and add definition for a slightly undone but put-together style.

Courtesy
R+Co $29 SHOP NOW
<p>Fine Hair&nbsp;</p>
Fine Hair 

Bumble & Bumble's finishing mist is the answer to your limp mane's dreams. Spray through hair after blow-drying to add extra body and movement to your style.

Courtesy
Bumble and Bumble $31 SHOP NOW
SHU UEMURA ART OF HAIR LIQUID FABRIC
Frizzy Hair 

If humidity is your mane's downfall, opt for a this texturizing spray by Shu Uemura. On top of creating movement, it also protects against humidity and heat-styling, to keep strands smooth.

Courtesy
Shu Uemura $39 SHOP NOW
<p>The Universal Pick&nbsp;</p>
The Universal Pick 

If you're a texturizing product novice, consider Oribe's spray as your starting point. There's a whole list of reasons why this powerhouse product has a cult-like following. From giving limp strands life to separating curls, the mist enhances virtually every hair type. 

Courtesy
Oribe $46 SHOP NOW
<p>Straight Hair&nbsp;</p>
Straight Hair 

For straight manes, perfectly un-done waves require, well, a bit of effort. Apply this spray on towel-dried hair from roots to ends and air-dry, using your fingers to create instant waves that aren't frizzy or crunchy. For extra definition, go over the style with a large-barreled curling iron in random sections once hair is completely dry.

Courtesy
Kerastase $36 SHOP NOW
1 of 7

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!