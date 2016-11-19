Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Purple Hair on Instagram

Blac Chyna is taking a cue from her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, and experimenting with cool hair colors. The 28-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram yesterday to show off her latest beauty look: gorgeous long, lavender hair.

Chyna, a model and entrepreneur who's engaged to Rob Kardashian, is on a mission to transform her body after giving birth to her second child, Dream Kardashian. She's been documenting her weight-loss efforts on Snapchat, and now she's given her hair a makeover, too. Yesterday, Chyna debuted her new waist-length lavender locks, and the purple haze is a good look on her.

Chyna is wearing a high-neck top and the Snapchat flower crown as she shows off her stunning locks, which were colored and styled specially for her. In the caption, she wrote, "Loving my Lavender hair styled and colored by @kellonderyck Hair from @kendrasboutique."

She also posted another short clip of her hair, writing, "I just can't get over this color."

Chyna might have just started the next big hair trend!

