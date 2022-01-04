Billie Eilish Was a Redhead for a Week and Nobody Knew It

The singer is well aware that major hair color changes take time, so she's also known to quite successfully hide her color transitions from her eagle-eyed fans. As a quick refresher, singer's transition to blonde took six whole weeks, prompting her to wear a two-toned green and black wig to the 2021 Grammys. "The process is real when you're doing it right," Eilish's hairstylist Lissa Renn told Vanity Fair. "Six weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict hair care regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emojis]."