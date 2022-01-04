Billie Eilish Was a Redhead for a Week and Nobody Knew It
Billie Eilish is a true hair color chameleon. From blue to black with green roots to blonde to brunette, there is no color out there the Grammy-winning singer isn't down to try.
The singer is well aware that major hair color changes take time, so she's also known to quite successfully hide her color transitions from her eagle-eyed fans. As a quick refresher, singer's transition to blonde took six whole weeks, prompting her to wear a two-toned green and black wig to the 2021 Grammys. "The process is real when you're doing it right," Eilish's hairstylist Lissa Renn told Vanity Fair. "Six weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict hair care regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emojis]."
This time, when the star returned to her brunette roots, she waited until the final reveal to document the color change. On Jan. 2, the singer took to her Instagram stories to share photos and videos from any date that fans requested in her DMs. One of the dates fell right in the middle of her brunette hair journey, so Billie shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the coloring process, which included a brief period as a redhead.
In an IG story obtained by DailyMail, Billie revealed that on Nov. 22, her hairstylist removed her blonde. "Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote on the image which showed the singer snapping a mirror photo while in a salon chair with her wet tresses in a fiery hue.
On Monday, she shared another photo from her hair journey: on Nov. 23, her ginger shag was styled to shiny perfection.
Billie debuted her brunette, fringed mullet on Instagram at the beginning of December 2021. "Miss me?," she captioned the selfie that captured her new look.
While Eilish is kicking 2022 off as a brunette, chances are it won't be the only hair color she tries this year.