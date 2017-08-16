The Celebrity Short Hairstyles That Are Winning 2017

If we had a quarter for every time we typed the words “bob,” “lob,” and “pixie” this year, our Sephora hauls would turn into straight up shopping sprees. To say 2017 was the year of short haircuts is a drastic understatement, as many of your favorite celebrity hair idols traded in their long layers and beachy waves for cropped, head-turning cuts. Remember Bella Hadid’s cameo at the Met Gala? What about the fact that Kate Hudson completely shaved her head?

"I think it's all about expression," says celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood of all the recent cuts. "Girls are starting to feel more confident in their style and taking more chances and being bold."

If you're ready for a change, Wood suggests making sure the look is something that will work with your everyday styling routine and investing in key products. "I like the TONI&GUY Sea Salt Spray ($10; target.com) to just boost up your natural wave and texture."

Whether these hair switch-ups were for roles or not, the trend is catching on big time. So if you find yourself creating faux-bob just to see how you’d look, consider this gallery of super popular star haircuts your gentle push to lose a little length.

