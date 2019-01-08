12 Ways to Wear Hair Accessories, According to Celebrities

One look at butterfly hair clip, bobby pin, or plastic hair comb sends a wave of nostalgia over any '90s kid. No wonder some of the the decade's most popular hair accessories that were once consider old and uncool are cool again in 2019. Case in point: the throwback hair accessories that have been spotted on stars like Kristen Stewart, who's worn visible bobby pins on the red carpet, and model Kaia Gerber, who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week wearing a claw clip.

If re-living the days of TGIF isn't your vibe, more modern accessory styles are having a moment, too. Take Janelle Monáe's dazzling gold hairband and Emma Stone's pearl hair pins as two more "grown-up" ways to dress up a hairstyle.

Choosing a hair clip or bow is only part of the equation. Next comes figuring out how the hell to actually wear them in your hair. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 ways to wear some of the biggest hair accessory trends according to celebrities.

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Hack a Perkier Ponytail