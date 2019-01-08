12 Ways to Wear Hair Accessories, According to Celebrities
One look at butterfly hair clip, bobby pin, or plastic hair comb sends a wave of nostalgia over any '90s kid. No wonder some of the the decade's most popular hair accessories that were once consider old and uncool are cool again in 2019. Case in point: the throwback hair accessories that have been spotted on stars like Kristen Stewart, who's worn visible bobby pins on the red carpet, and model Kaia Gerber, who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week wearing a claw clip.
If re-living the days of TGIF isn't your vibe, more modern accessory styles are having a moment, too. Take Janelle Monáe's dazzling gold hairband and Emma Stone's pearl hair pins as two more "grown-up" ways to dress up a hairstyle.
Choosing a hair clip or bow is only part of the equation. Next comes figuring out how the hell to actually wear them in your hair. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 ways to wear some of the biggest hair accessory trends according to celebrities.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Hack a Perkier Ponytail
Olivia Culpo's "Glam" Bobby Pin
Instead of expressing your feelings verbally, wear them in your hair with a rhinestone hair pin.
Nicole Kidman's Hair Bow
A velvet hair bow is the perfect finishing touch to any messy updo.
Janelle Monáe's Floral Hairband
Janelle Monáe's use of hair accessories is never short of jaw-dropping. This dazzling headband is one of her most-wearable styles.
Chloë Grace Moretz's Beaded Hair Clip
There are endless ways to style a hair clip, but Chloë Grace Moretz's method is simple and practical.
Emma Stone's Pearl Pins
From the front, Emma Stone's hair looks like it's styled in typical waves. But from the back, you'll see that she added pretty pearl hair pins to create a loose half-up, half-down look.
Kristen Stewart's Messy Bobby Pins
Kristen Stewart wore every bobby pin you ever lost all at once — and it looked amazing.
Zendaya's Headband
Zendaya's wide headband gives her loose, bouncy waves a retro vibe.
Caitriona Balfe's Silver Bobby Pins
When you go short, it probably seems like you have less styling options. That's where the silver bobby pins, like the ones Caitriona Balfe wore in her bob, come in.
Danai Gurira's Sparkly Silver Hair Clip
The beauty of a small, but glittery clip, like the Black Panther star Danai Gurira wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, is that you can literally add it any hairstyle wherever you want.
Kaia Gerber's Claw Clip
Yep, the claw clip you wore in the '90s is back. Wear it with slicked-back damp hair, or whenever you want easily throw your hair up.
Alexa Chung's Pearl-Embellished Pearl Clips
These aren't your grandmother's pearls. Not only are Alexa Chung's embellished hair clips practical for anyone who wants their grown-out bangs up and out of their face, the eye-catching accessory makes any outfit Instagram-worthy.
Margot Robbie's Ribbon-Tied Top Knot
One way to dress up your go-to top knot? Wrapping a hair ribbon around its base.