The biggest hair question of 2017 had nothing to do with getting bangs, it was all about the lob. So, should you get the haircut? According to Hollywood, all signs point to "yes." A laundry list of a celebs went shorter throughout the year, serving as proof that the lob is a cut that plays nice with virtually any face shape.

What makes the lob universally flattering? It's all in the cut's in-between length. "I think the clavicle or the collarbone is the most flattering on any woman," celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager previously told InStyle. "I really do believe that any girl that cuts their hair to their collarbone, it’s the cut that makes everything proportionate on a woman’s body."

The cut's versatility doesn't just stop there, when it comes to styling the cut you've got options. Sleek and straight like Selena Gomez's lob, or Chrissy Teigen's beachy waves are just a few examples of how the length works equally well across different hair types. You can also play around with the part, too. Flipping your front layers opposite of your usual part as seen on Nina Dobrev, will boost volume and instantly transform your cut.

Whether you're still not completely convinced about the style, or need inspiration before heading to the salon, we've rounded up the best celebrity lob haircuts of 2017.