The Best Celebrity Lob Haircuts of 2017

By Erin Lukas
Updated: May 14, 2019 @ 3:12 pm
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty Images

The biggest hair question of 2017 had nothing to do with getting bangs, it was all about the lob. So, should you get the haircut? According to Hollywood, all signs point to "yes." A laundry list of a celebs went shorter throughout the year, serving as proof that the lob is a cut that plays nice with virtually any face shape.

What makes the lob universally flattering? It's all in the cut's in-between length. "I think the clavicle or the collarbone is the most flattering on any woman," celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager previously told InStyle. "I really do believe that any girl that cuts their hair to their collarbone, it’s the cut that makes everything proportionate on a woman’s body."

The cut's versatility doesn't just stop there, when it comes to styling the cut you've got options. Sleek and straight like Selena Gomez's lob, or Chrissy Teigen's beachy waves are just a few examples of how the length works equally well across different hair types. You can also play around with the part, too. Flipping your front layers opposite of your usual part as seen on Nina Dobrev, will boost volume and instantly transform your cut.

Whether you're still not completely convinced about the style, or need inspiration before heading to the salon, we've rounded up the best celebrity lob haircuts of 2017.

Nina Dobrev 

Danny Martindale/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian 

John Shearer/Getty Images
MIllie Bobby Brown 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Margot Robbie 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan Tatum 

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Selena Gomez 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Chloe Grace Moretz 

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Olivia Culpo 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Mila Kunis 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
January Jones 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Olivia Palermo

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner 

George Pimentel/WireImage

Emma Stone 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
