10 Celebrity Hairstylists You Need to Follow on Instagram

Scotty Cunha/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Apr 06, 2016 @ 7:15 am

In a hair rut?  Thanks to a crop of social media-savvy celebrity hairstylists ‘gramming their covetable work on the red carpet— along with genius behind-the-scenes pro tips—Instagram has quickly become the place to find your perfect next style. From Jen Atkin’s glamorous waves to Aura Friedman’s rainbow-connection strands, Click "follow" on the ten celebrity hairstylists below for your ultimate #hairspiration fix. Your feed is about to get a whole lot prettier. 

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Won't Want to Miss on Instagram

1 of 10 Jen Atkin/Instagram

Jen Atkin

Atkin is the go-to hairstylist of the Kardashian klan and also tends to the manes of a growing list of celebrities including Kaley Cuoco, Chrissy Teigen, and Bella Hadid. As if she isn’t busy enough keeping up with the Kardashians’ ever-changing hairstyles, she also recently launched her own line of products, Ouai Haircare

Follow her: @jenatkinhair

Advertisement
2 of 10 Ted Gibson/Instagram

Ted Gibson  

The above 'gram from Gibson says it all: with clients like Lupita Nyong'o, Debra Messing, and Angelina Jolie—to name a few—this Hollywood favorite is at the top of his game. 

Follow him: @tedgibson

3 of 10 Tracey Cunningham/Instagram

Tracey Cunningham

It doesn't get much more A-list than Cunningham's client list. Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, and Julianne Hough are among the stars she tends to, and was even the hands behind Hough's recent perm makeover. 

Follow her: @traceycunningham1

Advertisement
4 of 10 Auracolorist/Instagram

Aura Friedman

If you spot a woman in the New York City streets with dreamy kaleidoscopic-colored hair, chances her rainbow strands are the work of Friedman, colorist at Sally Hershberger Downtown. When she's not helping city girls achieve ultimate cool-girl status, she also styles stars like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence.  

Follow her: @auracolorist

Advertisement
5 of 10 Sam McKnight/Instagram

Sam McKnight

Leave it to McKnight to convincingly swap Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s hair colors with the magic of wigs at Balmain’s Fall 2016 show. When he’s not styling for runway shows, the hairstylist also works with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.  

Follow him: @sammcknight1

Advertisement
6 of 10 Anh Co Tran/Instagram

Anh Co Tran

Trying to perfect lived-in texture? Look no further than Tran's feed for inspiration. In addition to waves-for-days, he also works his magic on Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba

Follow him: @anhcotran

Advertisement
7 of 10 Mark Townsend/Instagram

Mark Townsend

From Dakota Johnson to Rachel McAdams, Townsend is the hands behind the some of the most enviable red carpet hairstyles. 

Follow him: @marktownsend1

Advertisement
8 of 10 Scotty Cunha/Instagram

Scotty Cunha

The Kardashians, Jenners, Kristin Cavallari, Lucy Hale, and Nicole Richie all have Cunha on speed dial for when their manes need a makeover. 

Follow him: @thescottycunha

Advertisement
9 of 10 Kim Kimble/Instagram

Kim Kimble

Kimble keeps Zendaya, Beyoncé, Brandy, and Oprah's manes looking #flawless. 

Follow her: @kimblehaircare

Advertisement
10 of 10 Mara Roszak/Instagram

Mara Roszak

Chances are if you spot a soft feminine style on celebrities like Emma Stone, Brie Larson, or Kate Mara, it's the work of Roszak.

Follow her: @mararoszak

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!