10 Dramatic Celebrity Hair Transformations We're Still Talking About
No one gets bored of their hair as often as celebrities. I get it. If I had access to the crème de la crème of hairstylists and colorists, I would get a trim or dye my hair a few shades lighter whenever I feel like it, too.
Even though my Instagram feed was filled with fresh bobs and new pastel hair colors every other day, there were a few celebrity hair transformations that were so drastic (and just so damn good) this year, I'm still thinking about them as 2018 comes to a close.
From Mila Kunis's piece-y bangs to Cardi B's choppy pixie cut, these are the 10 best celebrity hair transformations of the year.
Kim Kardashian's Sleek Bob
Everyone got a bob this year — including Kim Kardashian. The star's sleek, blunt, jawline-length bob is the shortest we've ever seen her hair.
Julianne Hough's Copper Red Hair
For anyone who's ever considered going red, Julianne Hough's amber hair color will convince you to finally take the plunge. The star was one of many who ditched their platinum hair in 2018 for a warmer, richer shade. And while red hair definitely makes a statement, it fades faster than any other color. So if you do decide to use Hough's red hair for color inspo, just make sure you stock up on color-safe shampoo.
Mila Kunis's Piece-y Bangs
Mila Kunis debuted a banging new 'do at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards — literally. The actress added fresh piece-y bangs to her already-trendy angled bob haircut. Should you get bangs? All signs point to yes.
Lucy Hale's Honey Blonde Hair
Instead of going darker for fall, Lucy Hale dyed her hair honey blonde. Even though she went lighter, her new color had spicy undertones — perfect for the cold weather and to keep the blonde from looking flat.
Emilia Clarke's Brad Pitt-Inspired Pixie Cut
Emilia Clarke's grown out pixie is peak 90's hair, and as it turns out, it was literally inspired by Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the decade's celeb power couples. The Game of Thrones actress posted her new short cut to Instagram in September with the caption, "Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut. @jennychohair : I got ‘chu." Mission accomplished.
Ariana Grande's Lob
Nothing says "thank u, next" to your ex than a brand new haircut. Ariana Grande further proved she knows how to do breakups by ditching her signature ponytail for a trendy lob. She debuted the look on her Instagram Story, complete with the bunny filter.
Kylie Jenner's Baby Pink Hair
Kylie Jenner switches up her hair more often than she drops new Kylie Cosmetics products, but what surprised us about her baby pink hair color is that it's not a wig. Yep, after a few months as a blonde, the youngest Kar-Jenner dyed her actual hair pink. What's even more shocking is that it only cost her colorist Chris Appleton $16 to do it. The pro used a Lime Crime hair tint, a wash-out dye that's free of harsh chemicals and bleach.
Cardi B's Pixie Cut
If you want to party with Cardi, you're going to have to keep up with all of the hair colors she wore in 2018. However, we didn't see her choppy pixie cut coming. In-between her slime green and rainbow-colored looks, the rapper debuted a short cut on the MTV VMA red carpet in August.
Leighton Meester's Platinum Blonde Hair
Blair Waldorf, is that you? Leighton Meester shocked everyone when she went platinum blonde this spring. While a ton of celebs wear wigs when they want to make a dramatic hair change, Meester's color was the real deal. It took colorist Audra Friedman a staggering six hours to take the actress from brunette to blonde. Now, we just want to know: What would Serena think of Meester's lighter hair?
Beyoncé's Chocolate Brown Hair
Yep, it's déjà vu: Beyoncé is a brunette again. The singer had dramatically darker hair when she performed with Jay Z at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Bey's new shade is a rich chocolate brown with two caramel face-framing streaks, and is a huge departure from the blonde shades she's been wearing for the past few years.