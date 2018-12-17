10 Dramatic Celebrity Hair Transformations We're Still Talking About

No one gets bored of their hair as often as celebrities. I get it. If I had access to the crème de la crème of hairstylists and colorists, I would get a trim or dye my hair a few shades lighter whenever I feel like it, too.

Even though my Instagram feed was filled with fresh bobs and new pastel hair colors every other day, there were a few celebrity hair transformations that were so drastic (and just so damn good) this year, I'm still thinking about them as 2018 comes to a close.

From Mila Kunis's piece-y bangs to Cardi B's choppy pixie cut, these are the 10 best celebrity hair transformations of the year.

