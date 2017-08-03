19 of the Most Epic Celebrity Hair Flips

Fact: hair flips are an art. It takes hours of practicing in front of your bedroom mirror while blasting the Spotify's Diva playlist on repeat before a flip is ready to be unleashed at the club, karaoke bar, or road trip sing-along.

Still struggling to fiercely execute a flip after making it through the playlist two times over? Some of your favorite celebs can help.

Since no one knows how to do a hair flip with attitude like Beyoncé or Britney Spears, we've compiled some of the most epic celebrity hair flips. Keep scrolling to see them in all of their GIF glory.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

LANA DEL REY

The cure for summertime sadness? Whipping your hair to the beat of the music.

MANDY MOORE

How to politely laugh at lame jokes.

BEYONCÉ

Bey woke up, and then flipped her braid like this.

ADELE

Sending our condolences to that dude on the receiving end of this attitude-fueled flip.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Us trying to get a fire Boomerang of our new hairstyle after leaving the salon.

KATE MIDDLETON

The most sophisticated hair flip you will ever set your eyes on.

PENELOPE CRUZ

Pro tip: Props can make hair flips look less awkward.

BELLA HADID

Flip it, and then look back at it.

JARED LETO

Fact: Jared Leto has prettier hair than all of us.

BRITNEY SPEARS

One of many of Spear's hair flips that we tried to recreate once (or twice).

LADY GAGA

All good poker faces are followed by a hair flip.

JUSTIN BIEBER

How to distract fans that ask you to sing "Despacito".

ZENDAYA

Along with acting, singing, doing her own red carpet makeup, and designing clothes, Zendaya has also perfected the hair flip. At this point, we're wondering if there's anything she can't do.

ANGELINA JOLIE

How we think we look when we're doing a hair flip.

NICKI MINAJ

The "What's good?" flip.

TYRA BANKS

When you realize tomorrow is Monday.

MARIAH CAREY

There's a whole chapter to mastering the art of the hair flip in the diva manual.

KIM KARDASHIAN

When you discover that the guy who ghosted you still watches your Instagram and Snapchat stories.

RIHANNA

Work, work, work, work, work that hair flip RiRi.