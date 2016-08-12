 The Secret to Bella Thorne's Windswept Hair Is Easier Than You Imagined 

We love Bella Thorne because she really, really get us. Never have we seen a celebrity (save for maybe Kim K., who did have a book on the subject) so shamelessly and self-lovingly documented their selfie game and struggle. If you follow Bella on Snapchat then you know what we're talking about. So when she posted a real gem on both her Snapchat and Instagram we had to know how she had achieved that windswept hair. And let's be real, of course our girl did not disappoint us.

Thank you wind..thank you for helping me achieve my #selfie❤️ #famousinlove #FIL #august A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:50pm PDT

Bella shared the above selfie with that to-die-for tousled, windswept hair and it turns out the key to this look... is actually just wind, who would have thought?

Bella captioned the selfie "thank you wind...thank you for helping me achieve my #selfie." If we had known that all we needed for great hair was the wind, we'd have spent a lot less time blow-drying our hair in our lives and maybe not have avoided said wind like the plague. Bella really knows how to make the best of circumstances and milk it for the perfect selfie, which is a skill we should all aspire to master. Not to mention that bomb-a** eyeliner and those infamously tattooed brows. Get it girl.