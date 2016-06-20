We’re So Here for Bella Thorne’s Colorful New Hairstyle

At the start of the weekend, Bella Thorne started teasing the possibility of playing with her hair color and, fortunately, it only took about 24 hours for us to find out exactly what she had in mind. The actress debuted a stunning head of both red and pink strands, and the finished product is so pretty.

Red AND pink bitches!!! Thank you to my babies for bringing this to life !! A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 18, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG0aTQAnTRX/?taken-by=bellathorne

While Thorne’s Insta post looks more rocker chic, colorist Rona O’Connor, who did the honors, posted a pic to her own account that shows a softer side to the hues, referring to the color as “apricot infused with arctic rose.”

Apricot infused with Arctic Rose! I had so much fun creating this new look on @bellathorne with @arinasfashion @josephmichael_hair and the hardest time picking my favorite final pic...#hair#color#redhair#golden#pink#rose#teamwork #lukarosalon A photo posted by RonaColor/Rona O'Connor (@ronacolor) on Jun 19, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

Kudos also go to Joseph Michael, an extension specialist at Lukaro Salon in Beverly Hills, who worked his own magic adding some length to the 18-year-old’s wavy mane. And even his Insta post shows a third take on the color. It’s a different look depending how the light hits her strands, which makes us covet the look even more.

Considering how often celebs switch up their color, we hope Thorne holds on to this one for a little while. It’s perfectly dreamy for summer.