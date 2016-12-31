See Bella Thorne's Funny Blue Hair Dye Drama

Bella Thorne is looking a little blue these days...and absolutely nailing it!

The 19-year-old actress known for her flowing red locks, recently dyed her hair (and a bit of her skin) navy blue. In true Thorne style the dramatic change has been seen all over Instagram and Snapchat and recently she provided an inside peek for her Snapchat followers on the pitfalls of dyeing your hair. "I'm literally blue," Thorne said, angling herself so you could see that the dye had stained a large majority of the left side of her usually porcelain skin.

bellathorne / instagram

Thorne, though, seemed unfazed by the hair dye accident and even joked by captioning the snap, "Call me yung smurf !!!!" The newly blue social media maven will most likely not have blue hair in her upcoming series Famous In Love but the young star was able to rock her navy tresses for her trip to the Bahamas with sister Dani and provide some awesome hair inspiration for the coming year. New Year's resolution anyone?

bellathorne / snapchat

bellathorne / snapchat

