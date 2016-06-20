Wait, Did Bella Hadid Just Dye Her Hair Pink?

File this under Breaking News. Bella Hadid has pastel pink hair, and we are freaking out. After actress Bella Thorne debuted a stunning strands of both red and pink over the weekend, Hadid is the latest celeb to go for the drastic makeover. Well, maybe temporarily?

The model took to Instagram to show off her new shade, and it's not your ordinary hue. No, Hadid didn't get into the summer spirit with a few highlights. Instead, she went for a soft pink ombré and kept her roots brunette. It actually reminds us of the shade Kesha wore in her video for "True Colors."

Of course, like we mentioned before, there is the possibility of this being a wig (ah, the life of a supermodel) that she only needs to wear for a photoshoot.

Today in London🤘🏻🌷💗

You may remember that about a year and a half ago, she really dyed her hair pink for a little while before going back to her signature brunette locks. Whatever the truth may be, we totally dig this shade.