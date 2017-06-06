Bella Hadid Got Bangs and It Transformed Her Lob

Epsilon/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 05, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

The chances are already pretty high that Bella Hadid’s breakover lob will be one of the most requested looks of 2017, but we have a feeling that statistic is about to skyrocket even more. The supermodel just added a chic set of blunt bangs to her cropped ‘do, once again confirming that fringe can totally transform any hairstyle.

Evan Agostini/AP

She made the change, whether it’s a permanent cut or a really good faux wig, for her appearance at the 2017 CFDA Awards.

While we've seen Bella with faux micro-fringe before, this is one of the first times we've seen her rock a thick set of bangs with her new blunt lob. Worn straight with the ends of her hair slightly flipped under and with a hot pink Off-White dress, the look reminded us of the mod blonde wig Julia Roberts made famous in Pretty Woman.

VIDEO: See the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet Looks

 

Bets that bangs will become her signature? At least now we know pulling it off would be no problem whatsoever!

