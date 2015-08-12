Sleek Side Ponytails to Try

InStyle.com
Aug 12, 2015 @ 12:06 pm
Taking Sides
Taking Sides
When the temperature goes up, so does hair. But this season the ponytail has taken a stylish detour.
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Taking Sides
Taking Sides
"Celebrities are wearing ponytails to the side because it looks playful and sexy," says Rosario Dawson?s stylist Luca Blandi.
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Taking Sides
Taking Sides
The style is perfect for summer because it offers all the benefits of a regular ponytail-hair off the face, easy to do yourself.
Patrick Riviere/Getty
Taking Sides
Taking Sides
One bonus of the side ponytail: "It's a softer and more flattering look," says Blandi.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
1 of 5

