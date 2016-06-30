Aubrey Plaza's Blunt Bob Will Make You Want a Blunt Bob

Aubrey Plaza is having the best summer ever. Her latest movie Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates is sure to be hilarious, and we know that because Aubrey, Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron, and Adam DeVine could very well be one of the best comedy match ups of our time. She also has the best summer hair ever now that she's rocking a short blunt bob. One look and you'll probably be on the phone with your stylist 10 seconds later.

Aubrey's hairstylist Rod Ortega (FYI, he's also been doing all of Blake Lively's recent hairstyles) debuted her cute AF 'do for the premiere of her new movie on his Instagram. She's been wearing a similar style for a while now, but Rod's trim plus his amazing styling made for one brilliant photo op that we cannot stop gushing over.

The part we really love, though? Those bangs! We know getting bangs probably isn't something you'd think of doing in the summer (forehead sweat, not great), but that's what bobby pins and headbands are for. Oh, and dry shampoo.

Aubrey isn't a stranger to good hair days, though. In the past, we've seen her wear longer layers and a flawless lob. We have to imagine she's enjoying having no hair covering her neck on those unbearably hot and humid summer days. To be honest, we're a little jealous.